LSU invites top 40 donors to Governor's Mansion to unveil first-of-its-kind revenue plan

Amid the ever-evolving world of finance in college sports, LSU athletics is reportedly embarking on a bold new venture that it will introduce to some of its top donors in early August. The program has invited the top 40 athletics donors to the Governor’s Mansion for a presentation about “an alternative revenue generating opportunity.”

Matt Moscona of LouisianaSports.net first reported on the planned presentation. It was introduced in a letter to top donors.

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According to the letter, obtained and posted on Twitter by Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger, the donors have been invited to the Governor’s Mansion. They can choose to attend a presentation on either Aug. 3 or Aug. 5.

Tiger Athletic Foundation president and CEO Matt Borman sent out the invitation on Thursday, noting that LSU president Dr. Wade Rousse will present “an alternative revenue-generating opportunity for LSU athletics that is first of its kind nationally and could quite possibly change the future of college sports in America.” The event, though, is not a fundraiser but an informational session.

The letter notes that college sports are at a crossroads. LSU, which is in a challenging financial situation after posting hefty buyouts for former football coach Brian Kelly, former basketball coach Matt McMahon and former athletics director Scott Woodward, must adapt.

“College athletics is at a financial crossroads, and we’re feeling it every day at LSU,” the invitation read. “As someone who has contributed generously to our athletic programs to keep them operational, you know how unsustainable the budget of the athletic department looks and how hard TAF has worked with our donors to assist.

“Governor Jeff Landry supported the Presidency of Dr. Wade Rousse because he believes Wade is an innovator, especially as it relates to economics, financing, and revenue.”

The letter then teases what the LSU donors can expect at the presentations at the Governor’s Mansion. It continued:

“The Governor and the President are inviting you to a private event at the Governor’s Mansion on MONDAY, August 3rd or WEDNESDAY, August 5th beginning at 6 p.m. to get a first look at an alternative revenue generating opportunity for LSU athletics that is first of its kind nationally and could quite possibly change the future of college sports in America.

“Let me be clear, this is not an ask for money. It’s not a fundraiser. It’s informational. This is a conversation about the future of LSU Athletics.”