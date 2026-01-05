Lane Kiffin has once again struck in the NCAA transfer portal. Former Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown committed to the LSU Tigers on Monday, he told On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Brown is a former JUCO player and continues to make his journey up the college football ladder. He will compete in the SEC next season in what projects to be a top offense under Kiffin.

Brown played in and started all 13 games this past season for Old Dominion. Nobody on the roster produced more than him, going for 762 yards and four touchdowns on 38 catches. A 20.1 yards per reception was the most in the Sun Belt and No. 7 at the national level.

Old Dominion’s official roster bio for Brown listed him as a redshirt sophomore for the 2025 season. Two seasons of eligibility remaining as a result. Brown will come to Baton Rouge as a potential multi-year player.

We saw Brown surpass 100 yards in a single game on two occasions. The first came against James Madison, by far his best performance of the season against a College Football Playoff team. Brown caught four passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Fast forward a few weeks, and Troy saw the wide receiver secure five balls and 112 yards.

Those types of numbers make it easy to see why LSU was interested in Brown. Kiffin has been able to take transfer portal wide receivers and turn them into something special in the past. Brown has an opportunity to be the latest.

More on Tre Brown, transfer portal efforts of LSU

Brown is a three-star prospect according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He slots in as the No. 102 overall player to enter this cycle. Whittling it down to just wide receivers, Brown has 22 guys ahead of him.

This makes four commitments out of the transfer portal for LSU in the cycle. All of them are on the offensive end. Not all too surprising considering the unit struggled last season and it’s Kiffin’s area of expertise. More should be on the way in the coming days as the Tigers look to rebuild toward a roster worthy of competing in 2026.