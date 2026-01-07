LSU lands transfer portal commitment from Florida WR Eugene Wilson

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, former Florida Gators wide receiver Eugene Wilson has committed to the LSU Tigers. Lane Kiffin has attacked the NCAA transfer portal hard early in the cycle, especially at wide receiver. Wilson is just the latest to make his way down to Baton Rouge to be a part of the group.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings placed Wilson as the No. 56 overall player. Coming in as a four-star prospect, you found him at No. 12 when narrowing the discussion down to just wide receivers.

As mentioned, LSU has already taken a lot of players at the position. Wilson is the fourth, as Kiffin looks to completely rework the room through the portal. Kansas State‘s Jayce Brown is the other notable name, presumably pairing him up with Wilson at certain points next season.

Wilson played in eight games this past year at Florida, catching 27 passes. Unfortunately, the 239 receiving yards were a career low, but three touchdowns were added. You have to imagine Wilson is looking to put together a better campaign with LSU.

Thankfully, there are multiple years of eligibility. Florida listed Wilson as a redshirt sophomore on his official roster bio this past season. Meaning, if the wide receiver wants to spend two years in The Boot under Kiffin, he can.

New LSU wide receiver Eugene Wilson coming off ankle injury

Wilson only got onto the field in eight games due to an ankle injury. This is not the first time a long-term problem has come up for him. But Florida still saw Wilson out there fighting through the pain on a couple of occasions. Former interim head coach Billy Gonzales praised Wilson for doing so after the Georgia game.

“He’s going to be rewarded based on how hard you work,” Gonzales said Nov. 1. “Couple weeks ago he wasn’t as active, as far as being able to get the ball, but he busted his butt in the blocking game.

“Obviously, with a couple playmakers down, we had Aidan down, VB down, and Dallas was down here in the middle of the game. He stepped up. I’m looking at some of the numbers. He had nine catches for 121 yards. He did a great job. He’s got big play-making ability.”