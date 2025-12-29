LSU LB Princeton Malbrue plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Malbrue has spent four years with the Tigers.

Malbrue’s college career began at Northwestern State in 2020, where he spent two seasons. He played eight games there before entering the transfer portal after the 2021-22 season.

Landing at LSU, he’d go on to play in 31 games for the Tigers over the next four seasons. This included all 13 games for the Tigers in 2023. Malbrue logged 11 tackles that season, a career-best.

In 2024, Malbrue appeared in just one game — the season opener vs. USC. He would end up missing the entire season after suffering a torn ACL.

“I have never in my life missed a year of any type of sport, yet again football the sport that I’ve been playing all my life,” Malbrue said. “The doctors and trainers saw [my knee] and basically solidified an ACL [injury]… my heart dropped.”

He would make his way back onto the field in time for the 2025 season. Malbrue appeared in all 12 games for LSU this season, finishing the year with three tackles.

Off the field, Malbrue graduated from LSU in May of 2024 with a degree in sport administration and is pursuing a Master’s degree in business administration. He’s also popular on social media, boasting over 150,000 followers on TikTok where he has over 150,000 followers and 14 million likes on his videos.

Once the NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, players can officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal and go on to initiate contact with their preferred schools. The portal will be open for 15 days and close on Jan. 16.

Notably, players who are on teams competing in the national championship game are allowed five extra days to make their portal decision. The College Football Playoff championship game will be played on Jan. 19, so the players on those teams will be allowed until Jan. 24 to enter the portal and choose their next school.

