LSU LHP DJ Primeaux to enter transfer portal

LSU pitcher DJ Primeaux is entering the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Primeaux has been with the Tigers since the 2023 season.

In his career at LSU, DJ Primeaux made 35 appearances and recorded a 4.05 ERA. The left-handed pitcher spent his entire time out of relief and registered 20 strikeouts and 14 walks in 20 innings.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

When Primeaux joined the Tigers, he redshirted as a true freshman. He appeared in nine games in 2024, 22 games in 2025, and four games this season. Primeaux was selected to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2024 and 2025.

On Instagram, Primeaux announced that he plans to play for a new team in his final college baseball season. “After a lot of thought and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility,” Primeaux wrote.

DJ Primeaux is ready to move forward

“I’m so grateful for my time at LSU. The coaches, teammates, staff, and everyone who supported me along the way. Thank you for the memories and experiences that helped shape me both on and off the field. Excited to see what God has in store for the next chapter.”

While in high school, Primeaux was ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitcher and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Louisiana by Perfect Game. He played at Central High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and posted a 10-4 record with a 1.51 ERA and 133 strikeouts as a senior. Primeaux also played outfield and recorded a .433 batting average.

Primeaux was part of a 2026 LSU team that did not live up to expectations. The Tigers went 30-28 and 9-21 in SEC play. LSU won just three road games and was eliminated from playoff contention after losing to Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

LSU has a history of winning, as the team has claimed eight College World Series championships. The first title LSU won was in 1991, and the most recent one was last year. Overall, LSU has appeared in the College World Series 20 times and has played in the championship series nine times. The one loss came in 2017, when the Tigers fell to Florida.