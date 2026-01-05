LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. denies interest in NFL after links to jobs

An ESPN report linked future LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. to the New York Giants on Sunday morning. That sent a wave of concern throughout Baton Rouge.

On3’s Chris Low is here to clear that up. Weis Jr. spoke with the college football insider, denying interest in the Giants and the NFL as a whole for that matter, as he finished up his duties with Ole Miss before jetting to join Lane Kiffin at LSU.

Weis Jr. told On3’s Chris Low on Monday he has no interest in going to the NFL. He remains committed to LSU: “I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU,” he stated to Low.

There you have it. LSU’s new offensive coordinator under Kiffin is pulling double duty at the moment, continuing to coach the Rebels throughout the College Football Playoff. There had been some speculation regarding a move to the NFL, but it seems he’s put the kibosh on that for now.

Despite that noise, Weis has remained adamant after Ole Miss’ 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia in last week’s Sugar Bowl national quarterfinal that he planned to stay on as the Rebels’ offensive coordinator throughout their run. Several of Ole Miss’ offensive players even praised Weis for his commitment to the team during what has been a challenging situation for him personally, according to Low.

Still, the opportunity to reunite with Jaxson Dart, the Giants’ first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, sounded appealing from the outside for Weis Jr. His father, Charlie Weis Sr., has a long history of coaching in the NFL. Weis Sr. also has a longstanding relationship with the Giants’ ownership after getting his professional start in New York under legendary head coach Bill Parcells in 1990.

Weis Sr. was an assistant coach with the Giants between 1990-92 before joining the New England Patriots staff between 1993-96 and again as offensive coordinator between 2000-04. He also worked for the New York Jets (1997-99) and Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

Moreover, Dart is coming off a breakout rookie season in New York, where he’s firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race after being the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart took over as the Giants’ starting quarterback in Week 4 after opening the season as the backup to veteran Russell Wilson.

A true dual-threat, Dart has combined to make magic with his arms and legs. In last Sunday’s Week 17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Dart completed 22-of-30 passes for 207 yards while adding 48 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Alas, the NFL isn’t on Weis Jr.’s mind, it seems. Leading the sixth-seeded Rebels’ offense is, and they have a CFP national semifinal against No. 10 Miami on Thursday. We’ll see if they can get the win.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.



