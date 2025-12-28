LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga plans to enter the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mubenga played his high school football at Buford in Georgia. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. Mubenga was the 541st-ranked player nationally and the 53rd-ranked interior offensive lineman in that recruiting cycle.

As a true freshman in 2023, Mubenga did not see action in any games. Instead, he would use his redshirt. However, since then, he’s been seeing improvement. By his second season with the program, in 2024, he had played in 10 games with five starts. That all came at left guard.

The entire LSU offensive line had some issues that it was battling in 2025. Still, Paul Mubenga proved to be a key piece of that unit. He’d appear in 10 games and made six starts as a redshirt sophomore. Again, he anchored the left guard position for the Tigers. However, he had become limited due to a high ankle sprain that he was battling this season.

This would prove to be a frustrating season for LSU on the whole. The Tigers entered the season with national championship aspirations that they struggled to live up to. In the end, it cost Brian Kelly his job. After less than four full seasons in Baton Rouge, Kelly was fired by LSU. He finished with a 34-14 record there. LSU, meanwhile, would go 7-6 with a Texas Bowl loss.

In the case of Mubenga, he has only ever played for Kelly at LSU. He also did play the bowl game, making a start. That’s despite his intention to transfer now.

Replacing Brian Kelly will be Lane Kiffin. Known for his use of the Transfer Portal in the past, it’s going to be fascinating to see how Kiffin looks to rebuild the roster at LSU in his own image.

Changes coming to the Transfer Portal

Significant changes are coming to the Transfer Portal this offseason. It was decided that to help alleviate the December calendar, the portal would be cut to one window in January, rather than in December or the spring. The time that window is open will also be cut down to just 10 days.

This comes after the Division I Football Oversight Committee voted to do so. The NCAA Division I Administration Committee initially only approved the move of the window and later approved the decision to shorten it as well.

The Transfer Portal is set to officially open on January 2nd. It will be open through January 16th for players to enter the portal.