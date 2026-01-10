LSU offensive lineman Tyler Miller plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He will have 4 years of eligibility left at his next stop.

Miller played high school football at Laurel (Laurel, MS), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 221 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Miller is the 31st LSU player to make his intentions known regarding the portal. Some fascinating prospects who were his former teammates have made plans to enter or have already do so as well, like CJ Jackson and TaRon Francis. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Tennessee transfer offensive lineman William Satterwhite has signed with LSU, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He was a contributor on the Vols’ offensive line in 2025.

Satterwhite played in eight games this past season for Tennessee, largely at center. That came after he preserved a redshirt as a true freshman in 2024, appearing in three games.

Throughout his time on Rocky Top, Satterwhite did not allow a sack across his 11 games played. He will have three years of eligibility remaining as he makes his way to LSU.

William Satterwhite played high school football at Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 280 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

LSU continues to survey the transfer portal landscape ahead of Kiffin’s first season as head coach. He became the self-described “Portal King” during his time at Ole Miss before his public departure from the Rebels’ program after the regular season, and the Tigers have been in the mix for multiple big-name transfers.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this article.