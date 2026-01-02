LSU offensive lineman Ethan Calloway plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent two seasons with the program, including a redshirt year in 2024.

Calloway made one appearance for the Tigers this season. He didn’t see any action as a true freshman.

Ethan Calloway played high school football at Lake Norman (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 276 overall player and No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Calloway is the 20th LSU player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal. As expected, the roster is experiencing significant turnover as new head coach Lane Kiffin ushers in a new era.

The school fired head coach Brian Kelly after the Tigers fell 49-25 to Texas A&M in Week 9. On Nov. 30, the school officially named Kiffin its next head football coach. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. The 50-year-old HC has high hopes for his tenure at LSU.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. … I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.