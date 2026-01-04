LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Davis spent two seasons with the Tigers. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

In the 2025 campaign, Davis made 12 appearances and 10 starts. It was a massive step forward for Davis, who only played in four games as a true freshman before ultimately redshirting.

Weston Davis played high school football at Beaumont United (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 70 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Davis is the 24th LSU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. He is joined by several other standouts, including fellow offensive lineman Carius Curne, running back JT Lindsey and cornerback Ashton Stamps.

Of course, with head coach hire Lane Kiffin ushering in a new era at LSU, roster turnover is expected. The school fired head coach Brian Kelly after the Tigers fell 49-25 to Texas A&M in Week 9.

On Nov. 30, the school officially named Kiffin its next head football coach. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. The 50-year-old HC has high hopes for his tenure at LSU.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. … I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Kiffin will look to avoid those same mistakes at LSU. The program hasn’t appeared in the College Football Playoff since 2019, when head coach Ed Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship. LSU finished this season with a 9-4 overall record and a 5-3 mark in conference play.

