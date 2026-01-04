LSU OL Weston Davis withdraws from NCAA transfer portal shortly after entering
LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Davis entered the portal Sunday morning, but withdrew his name only hours later.
Davis’ decision to return to LSU is a massive boost for the Tigers. In the 2025 campaign, Davis made 12 appearances and 10 starts. It was a massive step forward for Davis, who only played in four games as a true freshman before ultimately redshirting.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Lane Kiffin
Scores transfer wide receiver
- 2New
Transfer Targets
Big visits on deck
- 3
Bill Belichick
Lands QB transfer
- 4Trending
Sorsby, Leavitt hold key
New transfer portal intel
- 5Hot
Transfer Portal Intel
Auburn, IU trending for QBs
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Weston Davis played high school football at Beaumont United (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 70 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.
This story will be updated.