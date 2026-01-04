LSU offensive lineman Weston Davis has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Davis entered the portal Sunday morning, but withdrew his name only hours later.

Davis’ decision to return to LSU is a massive boost for the Tigers. In the 2025 campaign, Davis made 12 appearances and 10 starts. It was a massive step forward for Davis, who only played in four games as a true freshman before ultimately redshirting.

Weston Davis played high school football at Beaumont United (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 70 overall player and No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

This story will be updated.