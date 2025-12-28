LSU OT Ory Williams plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

LSU offensive tackle Ory Williams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent two years with the team.

Williams appeared in one game as a freshman and ended up redshirting. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Williams was a three-star recruit out of Buda (Texas) San Marcos, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 72 overall prospect in the state, the No. 30 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 460 overall prospect in the class.

Williams was the latest LSU offensive lineman in the last few days with plans to enter the portal. He follows Paul Mubenga.

Not only that, Williams is the second offensive tackle in mere days planning to leave LSU. That comes with the territory when there’s a new coach, in this case Lane Kiffin.

Offensive tackle Tyree Adams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent three seasons with the program.

Adams played in 17 career games, including eight in each of the last two seasons. LSU listed him as able to play tackle or guard along the offensive line.

Adams also played 38 special teams snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman. But, it remains to be seen where he’ll command interest in the portal for 2026.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Adams was a four-star recruit out of Marrero (La.) St. Augustine, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 11 overall prospect in the state, th