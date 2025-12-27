LSU OT Tyree Adams plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

LSU offensive tackle Tyree Adams plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent three seasons with the program.

Adams played in 17 career games, including eight in each of the last two seasons. LSU listed him as able to play tackle or guard along the offensive line.

Adams also played 38 special teams snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman. But, it remains to be seen where he’ll command interest in the portal for 2026.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Adams was a four-star recruit out of Marrero (La.) St. Augustine, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 11 overall prospect in the state, the No. 13 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 195 overall prospect in the class.

With new coach Lane Kiffin in the fold, Adams wasn’t the only offensive lineman planning to enter the portal. DJ Chester also plans to leave the Tigers.

The massive 6-foot-5, 335-pound Chester leaves Baton Rouge after appearing in 24 games over the past two seasons with LSU, including 14 career starts, 13 of which came in 2024 at center as a redshirt freshman.

A native of Conyers, Ga., Chester played his high school football at Eagle’s Landing Christian in McDonough. He was a Top-150 overall recruit there as a four-star in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He also rated as a Top-10 IOL in the class and as a Top-10 player out of the state of Georgia. That’s according to Rivals’ Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. That made him one of the top signees in what was the No. 5 overall class in the country for LSU in ’23, according to Rivals’ Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.