LSU pitcher Jaden Noot enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU pitcher Jaden Noot is the latest Tiger set to explore a new beginning. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Noot has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal as LSU begins an important offseason following a disappointing 2026 campaign.

The portal officially opened on June 1 and will remain open through the end of the month. Noot becomes one of the first notable LSU players to enter the portal this offseason as head coach Jay Johnson looks to reshape the roster after the Tigers missed the NCAA Tournament.

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LSU finished the season 30-28 overall and just 9-21 in SEC play, becoming one of the few defending national champions in the 64-team era to miss the postseason the following year.

The Tigers have already seen roster movement begin. Infielder Trent Caraway also entered the transfer portal after spending one season in Baton Rouge following his transfer from Oregon State.

For Johnson and LSU, the transfer portal is expected to play a major role in rebuilding the roster. While the Tigers have traditionally relied heavily on player development and high school recruiting, significant needs remain across both the pitching staff and position groups.

Moreover, Noot’s departure adds another question mark to an LSU pitching staff that struggled with consistency throughout the season. The Tigers often found themselves unable to close out tight games against SEC competition, a problem that ultimately contributed to their disappointing finish.

Following LSU’s season-ending loss, Johnson acknowledged the program fell short in several areas throughout their disappointing campaign.

“Against the best teams, we just couldn’t do it,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot to that. It’s my job to go to work on that, which I will. We lost a lot of close games this season, like a game like tonight. And winning those has been a hallmark of why we have two national championships in the last four years.”

Johnson continued: “I think we were a little short in a lot of areas overall. I mean a lot of areas.”

Meanwhile, the transfer portal has dramatically changed roster construction throughout college baseball, and LSU is expected to be active on both sides of the market this offseason. While players like Noot search for new opportunities, the Tigers will also look to add experienced talent capable of helping the program quickly return to national contention.

With the portal window now open, more roster movement is expected across college baseball in the coming weeks as programs begin preparations for the 2027 season.