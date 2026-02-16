On Monday, LSU announced its jersey patch partnership with Woodside Energy. The Woodside Energy logo will be featured on all 21 of the school’s competition apparel.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a monumental step forward for LSU Athletics and our student-athletes,” LSU vice president and director of athletics Verge Ausberry said. “LSU continues to set the standard and remains at the forefront of this new era of collegiate athletics, and we are excited to align athletic excellence with community impact through this historic collaboration.”

Woodside Energy is one of Australia’s largest independent oil and gas producers. In 2022, Woodside expanded significantly through its merger with BHP’s petroleum business. In turn, Woodside Energy began to operate off Louisiana’s shores.

LSU announces Woodside Energy as its official Legacy Partner. Woodside will be featured across all LSU teams’ uniforms beginning in the 2026-27 athletic year. pic.twitter.com/7Rlqc8UOB2 — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) February 16, 2026

Now, the international company has struck a massive partnership with LSU. The NCAA approved the use of jersey patch sponsorships in January, providing athletic departments with a new source of revenue.

The school was prepared for the enormous change. In October, LSU deputy director of athletics Clay Harris told Front Office Sports that the school had already struck a deal with a company. Harris is excited to finally announce the Tigers’ new partnership.

“This partnership with Woodside Energy represents a transformational moment for LSU Athletics and speaks to the trajectory of college sports,” Harris said. “We are proud to be pioneers in this space and to do so in a way that has such a profound impact on LSU student-athletes and the state of Louisiana. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Woodside Energy to LSU and the LSU Athletics family!”

Woodside Energy’s influence won’t only be evident on the Tigers’ jerseys. LSU will also display the company’s signage at its athletic venues and advertise the company through its digital channels. The partnership was facilitated in conjunction with the university’s official multimedia rights holder, Playfly Sports (DBA LSU Sports Properties).

“Woodside has a strong history of investing in the communities where our employees live and work,” Woodside president of Louisiana LNG, Sarah Bairstow said. “Following our decision to make one of the largest foreign investments in the state’s history, we are pleased to begin a new partnership with the state’s flagship university.

“Woodside and LSU stand for many of the same ideals—integrity, respect and operating with excellence. Importantly we are proud to support young men and women student-athletes across all 21 varsity sports who are putting these values into action.”