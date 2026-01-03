LSU running back JT Lindsey plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He played only one season with the Tigers and will have all four years of eligibility remaining after taking a redshirt as a true freshman.

Lindsey played high school football for Alexandria (LA), where he was a four-star prospect in the 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 132 overall player and No. 7 running back in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Unfortunately, Lindsey never got to play in a game as his college career began with a suspension. The running back was arrested in August shortly after he arrived on campus on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.

According to WAFB in Baton Rouge, Lindsey turned himself in to campus police after harboring two murder suspects in his dorm room. The U.S. Marshals Service also arrested 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick Jordan, the two suspects who allegedly stayed in Lindsey’s on-campus apartment for nearly two weeks.

Lindsey claimed through his attorney not to have known that Jacobs and Jordan were wanted as murder suspects. Regardless, the situation put a stain on his LSU career before it even began and now it appears that he is ready to move on to a new start.

This story will be updated.