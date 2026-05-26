LSU right-handed pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

One of LSU‘s relief pitchers has opted to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Sophomore right-hander Mavrick Rizy plans to enter the portal when it opens.

The NCAA baseball transfer portal window opens on June 1. It will remain open for 30 days.

Mavrick Rizy is a 6-foot-9, 251-pound pitcher from Massachusetts. He made an instant impact at LSU as a true freshman during the 2025 season, and he continued to pitch out of the bullpen for the Tigers this season.

As a true freshman, Rizy made a team-high 24 relief appearances on the mound. He did not post any decisions, but logged a 4.74 ERA in 24.2 innings worth of work. Opponents hit .237 off him.

During his stint as a freshman, Mavrick Rizy posted some of his most impressive outings in the postseason. He threw a scoreless inning against West Virginia in Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regionals. He also worked a scoreless inning against Little Rock in the opening game of the NCAA Regional.

During his sophomore season this year, Rizy notched a 4.22 ERA on 21.1 innings worth of work. He made 20 appearances on the season, and he struck out 28 batters while walking 19.

Mavrick Rizy worked three different outings that lasted 2.0 innings this season. That was his longest appearance on the season.

His last three outings were relatively forgettable. Rizy gave up six hits and four runs in 3.1 innings of work in games against Mississippi State, Georgia and Florida.

LSU misses the NCAA Tournament

LSU made some unfortunate history during the 2026 college baseball season. Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams the Tigers became just the seventh team to miss the field altogether after winning the College World Series the year prior.

The NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1999 and it’s been a stark difference for LSU this year. The Tiigers came into 2026 winning two of the last three national titles, but Jay Johnson and crew missed it outright this spring.

LSU joined a not-so-great list this spring, not even getting a chance to get back to Omaha this year. They went 30-28 this year, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play.

“Against the best teams, we just couldn’t do it,” Johnson said. “There’s a lot to that. It’s my job to go to work on that, which I will. We lost a lot of close games this season – like a game like tonight. And winning those has been a hallmark of why we have two national championships in the last four years. I think we were a little short in a lot of areas overall. I mean a lot of areas.”

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.