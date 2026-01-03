LSU running back Caden Durham plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the report. He just finished up his sophomore season with the Tigers.

Over the course of two seasons in Baton Rouge, Durham ran for 1,258 yards and nine touchdowns on 251 carries. He’ll certainly be a major loss for LSU as they turn the page to 2026.

Durham played high school football at Duncanville (Duncanville, TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 103 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, LSU offensive lineman Ethan Calloway also plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent two seasons with the program, including a redshirt year in 2024.

Calloway made one appearance for the Tigers this season. He didn’t see any action as a true freshman. The offensive lineman played high school football at Lake Norman (NC), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 276 overall player and No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Calloway was the 20th LSU player to announce his intent to enter the transfer portal. As expected, the roster is experiencing significant turnover as new head coach Lane Kiffin ushers in a new era.

The school fired head coach Brian Kelly after the Tigers fell 49-25 to Texas A&M in Week 9. On Nov. 30, the school officially named Kiffin its next head football coach. Kiffin signed a seven-year, $91 million deal with LSU. The 50-year-old HC has high hopes for his tenure at LSU.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. … I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”