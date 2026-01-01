LSU safety DaShawn Spears has opted to stay at LSU, his rep Ron Butler told On3’s Pete Nakos. Spears previously planned to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

It’s a key retention win for first-year head coach Lane Kiffin as he takes over in Baton Rouge. Spears has spent the past two seasons with the Tigers and was a key contributor in 2025. Across 13 games, including three starts, he had 29 total tackles – including 3.0 tackles for loss and a sack – along with two interceptions. One of those went for a pick-six.

On the whole, Spears totaled 53 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, three pass breakups and five passes defended during his time at LSU. He will now get ready for his junior season with the Tigers and forgo the portal.

DaShawn Spears played high school football at Denham Springs (La.), where he was a four-star prospect. Hew as the No. 88-ranked player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Roster retention is crucial for Kiffin as he prepares for his first season at LSU. On3 had more details about those efforts with the transfer portal window set to officially open Friday.

However, another priority was keeping defensive coordinator Blake Baker with the program. Kiffin raved about the job he did under former coach Brian Kelly and expressed his excitement to retain him. Baker was a name to watch for head coach vacancies, including the position at Tulane, but will instead run it back at LSU as Kiffin’s defensive coordinator.

“Blake’s done a great job,” Kiffin said this week. “We’re excited to keep him as well as a lot of the defensive players, I think, and keep the system the same so there’s not so much transition. We’re excited about our offensive system that we bring in that we’ve been running for a long time now and we get to bring it to LSU with these great players, whether they’re still here or getting ready to come. It’s gonna be an exciting time.”

Baker will reportedly earn a $3 million salary for the upcoming season that will increase to $3.2 million by 2028. He could also earn a $300,000 raise and a fourth-year option with a salary of $3.5 million if LSU finishes in the top 20 in scoring defense in any of his first three years.