LSU fifth-year senior safety Jardin Gilbert plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. The former Texas A&M transfer is expected to have one season of collegiate eligibility remaining despite playing in 42 career games across five collegiate seasons, including a medical redshirt season in 2023.

Gilbert enters the portal with 145 career tackles, four tackles for loss, 12 passes defended, nine pass breakups, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks. That comes across his five-year collegiate career at both LSU and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Gilbert appeared in five games this past season, his second in Baton Rouge, including three starts, and finished the season with 11 total tackles and half a sack on the year. Gilbert was much more productive in 2024, when he started nine of the Tigers’ 13 games, racking up 55 total tackles with four passes defended, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Prior to transferring to LSU, Gilbert spent three seasons at Texas A&M, where he started 12 of 24 games played, including a breakout sophomore year when he tallied a career-high 61 total tackles, six passes defended, four pass breakups and two interceptions while starting 10 of 11 games in 2022. Gilbert also started two games in 2023 before season-ending shoulder surgery derailed his junior season with the Aggies.

Gilbert signed with Texas A&M as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of University Lab (Baton Rouge, La.) He was ranked as the No. 8 player out of Louisiana, the No. 12 safety in the class and the No. 182 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Gilbert is the 28th LSU player to hit the portal since it opened Jan. 2nd as the Tigers undergo a massive roster overhaul following the Nov. 30 hiring of former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin and LSU have already signed 13 new players out of the transfer portal, including former Boise State safety Ty Benefield as well as former Auburn defensive lineman Malik Blocton and former South Carolina EDGE Jaylen Brown, the latter two coming earlier Thursday.

