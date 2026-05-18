LSU signs UTSA guard Austin Nunez out of NCAA transfer portal

LSU has signed UTSA transfer guard Austin Nunez, who has previously had stints at Arizona State and Ole Miss. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed the signing.

Nunez is coming off a season at UTSA in which he averaged 9.8 points, 2.8 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. All four figures were career highs.

Even so, Austin Nunez didn’t play a full slate of games. He has been limited at times in his career. He appeared in 22 games this season for the Roadrunners, starting 21 of them. He averaged 28.5 minutes per contest.

Nunez’s shooting numbers have fluctuated quite a bit over the years. He started off his freshman season at Arizona State shooting 37.7% from 3-point range on decent volume, attempting 53 shots. But this past year, on his heaviest volume yet (87 shots), he connected on just 25.3% of them.

He is, however, an excellent free-throw shooter. Austin Nunez is a career 85.4% mark from the charity stripe. And he gets there with some regularity, averaging about three trips per game this season.

Nunez began his career at Arizona State, where he appeared in 28 games as a freshman. He then transferred to Ole Miss the following year, appearing in 30 contests. He would transfer back to Arizona State, but he would play in just four contests during the 2024-25 season. From there he transferred to UTSA.

Now, Austin Nunez will get a chance on the big stage again. He should provide some backcourt pop for new LSU coach Will Wade.

On3 will have more on this developing story shortly.