LSU is targeting McNeese State athletic director Heath Schroyer for a senior administrator role specifically overseeing the men’s basketball program, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Joe Tipton. This move is considered a potential precursor to bringing former Tigers coach Will Wade back to Baton Rouge.

Of course, LSU has yet to make a formal decision regarding the status of current Tigers head men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon, whose future with the program remains in doubt. McMahon, who is coming off a second straight losing season at 15-17 and is 60-70 through four seasons in Baton Rouge, has yet to be informed whether or not he’ll return for a fifth season.

Meanwhile, Wade just wrapped his first season at NC State, where he went 20-14 and made the NCAA Tournament as one of the Last Four In before losing a 68-66 heartbreaker to Texas in Dayton. Wade, who went 105-51 in five seasons (2017-22) at LSU, was infamously fired in March 2022 after the NCAA formally served the program with a notice of allegations related to alleged recruiting violations that arose out of the FBI’s 2017-19 investigation into college basketball. In 2019, the FBI released a 2017 conversation in which Wade discussed a “strong-ass offer” he allegedly made to then-LSU freshman Javonte Smart.

Despite that history, Wade has long held support from within the LSU fanbase and the backing of Louisiana governor Jeff Landry among other prominent state officials. That includes new LSU president Wade Rousse, who was previously at McNeese State and worked with both Schroyer and Wade during the NC State coach’s two-year tenure leading the Cowboys basketball program (2023-25), during which he went 50-9 and made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

NC State coach Will Wade addresses LSU rumors: ‘Is the job open there? No?’

For his part, Wade has downplayed all interest in LSU when asked about a potential return prior to the start of the ACC Tournament earlier this month.

“No,” Wade said March 12, per On3’s Noah Fleischman. “Is the job open there? No? Listen, let me be every clear: I’m excited at NC State. I was hired at NC State to do a job.

“This wasn’t going to take one year. I’ve already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.”

Regardless, there are plenty in Baton Rouge who would welcome him back with open arms — and there have been calls on social media to that effect. Not that Wade is into that social media “gossip.”

“Look, we’re going to win and we’re going to win big at NC State,” Wade continued. “That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to do moving forward. We have the resources we need. We have what we need, and it’s on me and my staff to get the job done.

“Look, this year hasn’t gone exactly how we wanted it to, but we’re going to rally and we’re going to work hard and we’re going to have a team next year that’s ready to roll.”

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.