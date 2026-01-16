Maryland transfer redshirt junior OL Aliou Bah has committed to LSU, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was tabbed as the No. 176-ranked player (No. 13 IOL) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating.

Bah started 23 straight games on the Maryland offensive line, which tied with the longest streak on the team. He was part of a Terrapins group that allowed just seven sacks in 2025, which ranked second in the Big Ten.

Bah started his college career at Georgia before making his way to College Park in 2024, when he immediately took on a starting role with the Terps. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Prior to enrolling at Georgia, Bah was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 352 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 23 IOL in his class and the No. 44 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from IMG Academy.

Expectations are high for Lane Kiffin’s first season at LSU

Lane Kiffin has been extremely effective in building his team for his first season in Baton Rouge. Kiffin departed Ole Miss prior to its run in the College Football Playoff for the LSU opening and immediately began putting together his staff. With the Rebels’ season now over, the newly hired LSU staffers who were still working for Ole Miss will be able to put all of their focus on the Tigers. This includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith, to name a few.

Under Kiffin, LSU is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since it won a National Championship in 2019, led by future NFL All-Pros Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

“I have zero concern about (the Transfer Portal) and the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

