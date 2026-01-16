Maryland transfer offensive lineman Aliou Bah is set to visit LSU, CBS Sports reported. He is one of the top available players in the transfer portal.

Bah started 23 straight games on the Maryland offensive line, which tied with the longest streak on the team. He was part of a Terrapins group that allowed just seven sacks in 2025, which ranked second in the Big Ten.

Bah started his college career at Georgia before making his way to College Park in 2024, when he immediately took on a starting role with the Terps. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

After officially entering the transfer portal Thursday, Bah became the No. 176 overall player and No. 13-ranked interior offensive lineman to hit the open market, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. As of Thursday night, he is also one of the Top 25 best available players.

Aliou Bah played high school football at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 352 overall player and No. 23-ranked IOL from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

LSU has been active in the transfer portal so far this cycle, notably overhauling its quarterback room with three additions. Former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt is the crown jewel of the group as the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

But an intriguing addition came Jan. 14 when USC’s Husan Longstreet signed with the Tigers. He ranks as the No. 20 overall player in the transfer portal after appearing in four games at USC this past year. He went 13 of 15 for 103 yards and a touchdown while adding 76 rush yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Longstreet arrived at USC as a highly rated recruit. He was a five-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Elon transfer Landen Clark rounds out the group as LSU’s third quarterback addition out of the portal. He had an impressive year with the Phoenix in 2025 as he threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns, to eight interceptions, while ranking second on the team with 614 rush yards and 11 touchdowns in the ground game.