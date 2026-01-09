McNeese State redshirt freshman receiver Josh Jackson has committed to transfer to LSU out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He’ll have three seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Jackson is a New Orleans native who hauled in 20 receptions for 258 yards with zero touchdowns in six games with McNeese State this past season. This is Jackson’s second transfer in as many years after transferring to the Cowboys from UAB in 2024.

Jackson signed with UAB as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of St. Augustine (New Orleans, La.), where he was the No. 25-ranked player in Louisiana. He was also the No. 120 receiver in the class and No. 782 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Jackson is the second transfer receiver to commit to LSU on Friday, following a pledge from former Illinois transfer WR Malik Elzy earlier in the day. Those two additions give the Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin 15 new commitments since the portal opened Jan. 2nd.

Lane Kiffin continues to load up LSU through Transfer Portal

Lane Kiffin has been extremely effective in building his team for his first season in Baton Rouge. Kiffin departed Ole Miss prior to its run in the College Football Playoff for the LSU opening and immediately began putting together his staff. With the Rebels’ season now over, the newly hired LSU staffers who were still working for Ole Miss will be able to put all of their focus on the Tigers. This includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith, to name a few.

Under Kiffin, LSU is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since it won a National Championship in 2019, led by future NFL All-Pros Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

“I have zero concern about (the Transfer Portal) and the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at (Ole Miss),” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference, “and now when you put that with this stadium and with that (LSU) logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now.”

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this report.