Report: New York Giants standout Malik Nabers underwent second knee surgery this offseason

New York Giants receiver Malik Nabers is working to recover from a knee injury that required surgery on a torn ACL and on his meniscus. He apparently underwent a second surgery “multiple weeks ago.”

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, Nabers underwent a clean-up procedure on his knee, but the second surgery wasn’t expected to impact his recovery timeline. The team is still hoping to have Nabers available for the season opener.

Malik Nabers, of course, has proven himself to be one of the NFL’s best receivers. By the time his rookie season was over in 2024, Nabers had caught 109 of his 170 targets for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was doing a nice job following up on that in the start of the 2025 season before his injury. He had tallied 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

But in the second quarter of New York’s contest against the Los Angeles Chargers early in the season, Malik Nabers had to be carted off the field after attempting to make a catch over a defender. He clutched his knee upon landing, and armchair experts immediately pointed to his ACL.

After much conjecture and early reporting, an MRI confirmed the news. Nabers’ ACL was torn, and he would miss the remainder of his sophomore season in the league.

Malik Nabers stars at LSU

Before he was taken with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Malik Nabers starred at LSU, playing alongside Jayden Daniels. He posted two seasons in which he topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

As a junior in 2023, Nabers popped off for 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 scores. He would finish as LSU’s all-time leading receiver, racking up 3,003 total receiving yards.

For his contributions during the 2023 season, Malik Nabers received numerous postseason accolades. He was tabbed a unanimous All-American following the season, finishing as the FBS leader in receiving yards.