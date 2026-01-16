Nicholls State transfer offensive lineman Ja’Mard Jones is committing to LSU via the portal, On3 has learned. It’s another nice get for Lane Kiffin and company, as Jones just finished up his freshman season for the Colonels.

LSU has been active in the transfer portal so far this cycle, notably overhauling its quarterback room with three additions. Former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt is the crown jewel of the group as the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

But an intriguing addition came Jan. 14 when USC’s Husan Longstreet signed with the Tigers. He ranks as the No. 20 overall player in the transfer portal after appearing in four games at USC this past year. He went 13 of 15 for 103 yards and a touchdown while adding 76 rush yards and two touchdowns on the ground.



In addition to the quarterback overhaul, Kiffin has landed four Top 50 transfers, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. Former Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown and former Tennessee EDGE Jordan Ross are also on board.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Oregon transfer tight end Zach Grace has also committed to LSU, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent two years with the Ducks before entering the transfer portal.

Grace lined up at both tight end and H-back during his time in Eugene. He appeared in all 14 games this past season as Oregon made a run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, and On3’s Pete Nakos reported he was generating plenty of power conference interest.

In 2024, Grace earned a 74.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF as he totaled 41 snaps on offense, including 20 at fullback. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Zach Grace played high school football at Kearney (MO) before arriving at Oregon. He is the latest addition for Lane Kiffin’s roster at LSU.