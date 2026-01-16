Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Faheem Delane has committed to transfer to the LSU Tigers, On3 has learned. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Delane played his high school football at Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025. He was the 73rd-ranked prospect overall and the sixth-ranked safety in that recruiting cycle.

Coming out of high school, Delane chose Ohio State over Penn State and Virginia Tech, among other programs. Cody Bellaire also wrote a scouting report on him.

“Violent, downhill safety prospect who plays with a mean streak,” Bellaire wrote. “Physical and tenacious player that forces receivers to plays with their head on a swivel. Strong trigger and ability to run the alley from deep safety. Striker that detonates ball carriers on impact. Very comfortable around the box and could potentially develop into a big nickel or extra backer in sub packages. Good ball skills and ability to high point the football. Need to see more when it comes to his man cover ability, but has the ability to walk in a play an important role in the run game as soon as he arrives on campus.”

In his one season at Ohio State, Delane played in 13 games. In that time, he was able to make 12 tackles. That included a tackle for a loss.

Ohio State went unbeaten during the regular season in 2025. However, the Buckeyes dropped the Big Ten Championship Game to Indiana before going on to the College Football Playoff. There, they were eliminated by Miami.

Delane is now on his way to LSU. There, the Tigers are coming off a 7-6 season. Brian Kelly was fired midseason, only to be replaced by Lane Kiffin. Known for his use of the Transfer Portal in the past, Kiffin is now quickly trying to flip the roster.

The most notable Transfer Portal addition is veteran quarterback Sam Leavitt, who received significant interest from around the country but ended up with the Tigers. LSU has also added defensive back Ty Benefield among the numerous other incoming players.

The current Transfer Portal window will close on January 16th. There is no Spring window this year, making it the last chance for players to enter. With that has come significant movement in the Winter.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.