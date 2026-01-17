Ole Miss transfer redshirt junior linebacker T.J. Dottery has committed to former head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Dottery, who has been a major contributor on now Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding‘s defense over the past two seasons, is a massive addition for Kiffin and LSU. In 28 games at Ole Miss, Dottery recorded 174 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. The Montgomery, AL native’s career began at Clemson.

He becomes the third player to transfer from Ole Miss to LSU, joining freshmen IOL Devin Harper and WR Winston Watkins Jr.

Prior to enrolling at Clemson, Dottery was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 293 overall player in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 32 LB in his class and the No. 13 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Montgomery Catholic Prep.

Lane Kiffin has brought on extremely talented transfer class at LSU

Lane Kiffin has been extremely effective in building his team for his first season in Baton Rouge. Kiffin departed Ole Miss prior to its run in the College Football Playoff for the LSU opening and immediately began putting together his staff. With the Rebels’ season now over, the newly hired LSU staffers who were still working for Ole Miss will be able to put all of their focus on the Tigers. This includes offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith, to name a few.

Under Kiffin, LSU is seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since it won a National Championship in 2019, led by future NFL All-Pros Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson.

“I have zero concern about (the Transfer Portal) and the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.