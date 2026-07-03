Oregon transfer OF Angel Laya commits to LSU

Oregon transfer outfielder Angel Laya has committed to LSU, he announced via Instagram. He had a .296 batting average last season.

Laya had an impressive freshman season with the Ducks in 2026. He hit .296 with 14 home runs and 47 RBI, as well as a .538 slugging percentage.For his efforts, Laya was a Freshman All-American last season, according to Perfect Game.

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After entering the portal, Laya became one of the top players to hit the open market. Now, he will make his way to LSU as another big-time transfer addition for Jay Johnson and Co.

“Thankful for this opportunity,” Laya wrote in his post on Friday evening via Instagram, announcing his commitment. “Geaux Tigers.”

Prior to his time at Oregon, Laya became a highly rated recruit out of San Diego (Calif.) Eastlake. He was the No. 17-ranked player in the state of California and No. 6-ranked outfielder from the 2025 cycle, according to Prep Baseball Report.

2026 college baseball transfer portal tracker: Latest entries, commitments

Angel Laya is the latest transfer addition for LSU this offseason after the Tigers’ rough go through the 2026 campaign. They also landed a big-time commitment from former Gonzaga pitcher Landon Hood as part of their haul.

Hood was the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year this past season as part of a decorated campaign at Gonzaga. He had a 3-1 record and held opponents to just a .162 batting average, which is the second-best mark for a pitcher in program history. He also had a team-best 2.48 ERA across his 16 appearances, along with five saves.

For his efforts, Hood earned second team All-West Coast Conference honors. He was also a second team midseason freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

LSU had an up-and-down go this past season after winning the national championship a year ago. The Tigers finished with a 30-28 overall record, including a 9-21 mark in SEC play, to miss out on the NCAA Tournament entirely. Although they took down Oklahoma in the conference tournament, they fell to Auburn in the second round to end the year.

Following the season-ending loss, Johnson shared his evaluation of the year. He went through where the Tigers “fell short,” including losses in close games and development.