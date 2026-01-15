Oregon transfer tight end Zach Grace has committed to LSU, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent two years with the Ducks before entering the transfer portal.

Grace lined up at both tight end and H-back during his time in Eugene. He appeared in all 14 games this past season as Oregon made a run to the College Football Playoff semifinal, and On3’s Pete Nakos reported he was generating plenty of power conference interest.

In 2024, Grace earned a 74.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF as he totaled 41 snaps on offense, including 20 at fullback. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Zach Grace played high school football at Kearney (MO) before arriving at Oregon. He is the latest addition for Lane Kiffin at LSU as he continues to build out his roster.

LSU has been active in the transfer portal so far this cycle, notably overhauling its quarterback room with three additions. Former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt is the crown jewel of the group as the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

But an intriguing addition came Jan. 14 when USC’s Husan Longstreet signed with the Tigers. He ranks as the No. 20 overall player in the transfer portal after appearing in four games at USC this past year. He went 13 of 15 for 103 yards and a touchdown while adding 76 rush yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Longstreet arrived at USC as a highly rated recruit. He was a five-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Elon transfer Landen Clark rounds out the group as LSU’s third quarterback addition out of the portal. He had an impressive year with the Phoenix in 2025 as he threw for 2,321 yards and 18 touchdowns, to eight interceptions, while ranking second on the team with 614 rush yards and 11 touchdowns in the ground game.

In addition to the quarterback overhaul, Kiffin has landed four Top-50 transfers, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. Former Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown and former Tennessee EDGE Jordan Ross are also on board.