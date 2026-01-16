On Jan. 12, former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt committed to LSU, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. During an appearance on The Matt Barrie Show, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighed in on the addition.

“It was a huge get,” Finebaum said. “[Lane Kiffin] needed a quarterback badly, and he got one. He swung at a bunch of them. Leavitt is good enough to get him. They still have a lot of missing pieces, but I think they’re in very good shape.

“It is interesting how the portal has now become the focus of college football. It’s no longer National Signing Day in February. It’s no longer National Signing Day in December because both have just simply been overshadowed by the portal. But, the portal has been pretty fascinating to watch, Matt. I know this sounds crazy, but it’s been the biggest story of college football right now, as opposed to the national championship game.”

Leavitt is the No. 1 player in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings and a talented foundation for Lane Kiffin‘s first offense at LSU. Kiffin accepted an offer to coach at LSU in December and, in turn, wasn’t allowed to coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff.

Initially, many analysts expected one of Ole Miss’ quarterbacks to follow Kiffin to LSU. However, Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss announced he’d return to Ole Miss next season if he receives an additional year of eligibility.

Meanwhile, QB Austin Simmons, who began this past season as Ole Miss’ QB1, transferred to Missouri. In turn, Kiffin and Co. turned their attention to Leavitt and ultimately secured a commitment from the star QB.

Leavitt spent two seasons at Arizona State after redshirting his true freshman season at Michigan State in 2023. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Leavitt garnered national attention in 2024 after leading Arizona State to a Big 12 title and the school’s first CFP appearance. While the Sun Devils weren’t as successful this past season, Leavitt still posted impressive numbers.

Leavitt completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 1,628 total yards and 10 touchdowns, compared to three interceptions. He also rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns on 73 carries. His season was limited to just seven games after a lingering foot injury required season-ending surgery on October 31.

He led the Sun Devils to a 5-2 record in his starts, including an upset victory over Texas Tech. Sam Leavitt will look to surpass his previous accomplishments during his debut campaign at LSU.