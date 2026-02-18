Paul Finebaum names Lane Kiffin winner of college football offseason

Paul Finebaum called Lane Kiffin the winner of the college football offseason, because, of course, the Lane Train won it. Kiffin left Ole Miss prior to the College Football Playoff to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers and there is instant expectation for Baton Rouge to be the place to be.

Kiffin stole a lot of headlines when he left the Rebels, who went on to nearly make the national championship. LSU wanted a boost, and Kiffin’s done just that so far, including landing QB Sam Leavitt from Arizona State and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, among others.

So, if Kiffin can lead Ole Miss to the playoff, even without coaching them in the postseason, perhaps he can do that at LSU. The pressure is on, but Kiffin is at least a winner right now per Finebaum.

“Lane Kiffin, how many times do I need to say that,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He dominated the end of the season with his move, and then the CFP chaos, and then he brought in the portal. And you mentioned Leavitt, that was a major acquisition. He desperately had to have a quarterback, but he did so well in the portal. That could be a problem, though, he’s got so many new players on that team, but I think even with a difficult schedule, LSU is a CFP team.”

Outgoing LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier won’t get to play for Kiffin in 2026, as he goes to the NFL. But he raved about what Kiffin is going to bring to the table this coming season.

“I guess as (Paul) Finebaum said the other day, he’s going to get the last laugh,” Nussmeier said. “I believe they’re gonna win. They’re headed in the right direction and he’s great for the fit of the culture of the Louisiana and the players in the locker room. Obviously, he’s an unbelievable X and Os football coach and he’s going to do great things.”

Finebaum stopped short of guaranteeing immediate success at least on the field. But he made it clear he believes Kiffin is operating from a stronger foundation than at any previous stop in his career. He pointed to LSU’s resources, facilities and patience as key factors working in Kiffin’s favor.

“He’s never been in a place quite like this,” Finebaum explained. “Neither Tennessee nor Ole Miss equals LSU. He doesn’t have to win the national championship in a year, but I think he will make a run. He’s a smart coach, he’s got a good staff, and he’s at a place where everything is going for him.”