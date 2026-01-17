Paul Finebaum reveals where Lane Kiffin stands in SEC hierarchy entering 2026 at LSU

As Lane Kiffin begins a new chapter at LSU, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes the veteran coach is already firmly established near the top of the SEC coaching pecking order.

Speaking on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum offered a glowing assessment of Kiffin’s standing ahead of the coming 2026 season. He pointed to his body of work at Ole Miss, and the opportunity now in Baton Rouge.

“I think if you’re objective, he’s not far from the top,” Finebaum stated. “I think, after Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin is probably on the next rung of SEC coaches.”

Kiffin officially took over at LSU in December, departing Ole Miss before the College Football Playoff and immediately turning his attention to roster construction. According to Finebaum, the success Kiffin had in Oxford should translate quickly to a program with even greater resources.

“He did a phenomenal job at Ole Miss,” Finebaum said. “I’m thinking that will travel to Baton Rouge, which should be an easier program to build a national championship contender. I like what he’s done so far down there. I think he’s going to have the support.”

That support was evident earlier this month when LSU landed former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt via the transfer portal. The commitment, which was announced Jan. 12, is being viewed as a foundational move for Kiffin’s first LSU offense.

“It was a huge get,” Finebaum added. “He needed a quarterback badly, and he got one. He swung at a bunch of them. Leavitt is good enough to get him.”

More on Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers

Leavitt, the No. 1 player in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings, brings both experience and upside to Baton Rouge. He spent two seasons at Arizona State after redshirting at Michigan State in 2023 and led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and the program’s first CFP appearance in 2024.

While injuries limited him to seven games this past season, Leavitt still completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He added 306 rushing yards and five scores, leading Arizona State to a 5–2 record in his starts, including an upset win over Texas Tech.

Finebaum also used the discussion to highlight how dramatically the transfer portal has reshaped roster building across the sport.

“The portal has now become the focus of college football,” Finebaum explained. “It’s been the biggest story in college football right now, as opposed to the national championship game.”

For Kiffin, that new reality may play directly into his strengths. Known for aggressive portal maneuvering and offensive innovation, he now has an elite quarterback and the backing of one of the SEC’s premier programs.

As Finebaum sees it, the hierarchy is already clear. Kiffin is positioned to make LSU a factor sooner rather than later.

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this article.