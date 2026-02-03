Report: Giants 'desired' LSU OC Charlie Weis Jr. prior to Matt Nagy hire

Charlie Weis Jr. turned down another NFL opportunity, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes. This time, Weis turned down the New York Giants for a role on the staff, presumably offensive coordinator, prior to the team’s hire of Matt Nagy.

“There was a strong desire from the Giants to get Charlie Weis Jr. to New York, specifically for Jaxson Dart,” Hughes wrote on Twitter/X. “The young QB loves him from their time together at Ole Miss. Ultimately, Weiss didn’t want to leave LSU.”

Weis also turned down the Philadelphia Eagles OC opportunity late in January, opting to stay at LSU under Lane Kiffin. The allure of his former QB in Jaxson Dart, whom he coached at Ole Miss, was the strong pull from the Giants but it ultimately didn’t work out.

Moreover, Dart is coming off a breakout rookie season in New York, where he’s firmly in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race after being the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart took over as the Giants’ starting quarterback in Week 4 after opening the season as the backup to veteran Russell Wilson.

That’s now two prominent OC roles turned down by Weis. This comes a month after he denied interest in NFL jobs in early January.

Weis Jr. told On3’s Chris Low o he has no interest in going to the NFL. He remains committed to LSU: “I’m fired up about finishing the job at Ole Miss and the future at LSU,” he stated to Low at the time.

His father, Charlie Weis Sr., has a long history of coaching in the NFL. Weis Sr. also has a longstanding relationship with the Giants’ ownership after getting his professional start in New York under legendary head coach Bill Parcells in 1990.

Weis Sr. was an assistant coach with the Giants between 1990-92 before joining the New England Patriots staff between 1993-96 and again as offensive coordinator between 2000-04. He also worked for the New York Jets (1997-99) and Kansas City Chiefs in 2010.

Alas, Weis will help Kiffin usher in a new era at LSU after they left Ole Miss prior to the playoff run. However, Weis helped new coach Pete Golding in the CFP before going to Baton Rouge.

If Weis Jr. continues at this point, it might not be long before he garners more interest around the NFL. Heck, maybe even a college head coaching gig.