According to Matt Moscona, LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry will return to the program for the 2026 season. New head coach Lane Kiffin is working on retaining a few key players, with Berry being one of them. Now, the deal is reportedly done as the star running back is not going anywhere.

“NEW: Harlem Berry will return to LSU for his sophomore season, source confirms,” Moscona said via X. “His deal will be signed Wednesday. Massive win for Lane Kiffin, Billy Glasscock and Kevin Smith.”

Berry played in all 13 games this past season for LSU, recording 491 yards and two touchdowns in 104 carries. Not the most eye-popping stats when looking at the paper. However, many believe this is just the beginning of what Berry is capable of. Not many players possess the skillset he does, which could translate into him becoming a top running back in college football.

Just look at his recruiting ranking. Berry played high school football at Metairie (LA) St. Martin’s Episcopal School, where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 18 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“The most electric running back in the 2025 cycle, with the ability to be a game-changer in the passing game,” On3’s Charles Power said in a scouting report. “Possesses elite burst and effortless movement skills. Measured in at 5-foot-10, 182 pounds at the On3 Elite Series prior to his senior season. Transfers his outstanding top-end speed onto the field in a functional way. A threat to take it to the house on any touch. A light, springy mover who shifts gears and changes directions at full speed.

“Displays outstanding vision. Reads blocks and bursts through the line to the second level. The game moves slow for him at the prep level. Runs through contact and shows balance that belies his size. Showcased advanced pass-catching skills during the summer prior to his senior season. Has the skill level to legitimately line up at receiver. A massive mismatch out of the backfield when covered by linebackers.”

This news also comes after Berry’s position coach, Frank Wilson, departed the program. He will be heading in the opposite direction from Kiffin. Wilson recently accepted a job with the Ole Miss Rebels, a place he spent three years beginning in 2005.

Kiffin’s offense has produced a 1,000-yard rusher in three of the last four seasons. Berry will certainly be hoping he can claim that honor at some point, taking his first stab at it in 2026.