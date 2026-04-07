Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones will reportedly resign and join the LSU staff under Will Wade, per CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Jones was the head coach of LSU from 2012-17.

Jones has coached Texas Southern since 2018-19 and sports a 133-125 record. He led the Tigers to three straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament titles from 2021-23, making the NCAA Tournament.

Texas Southern made the Round of 64 twice under Jones’ watch and had a First Four appearance inn 2023. Now, he’ll return to his alma mater under Wade, who ironically is also returning to his former post as LSU’s head coach.

Jones went 90-72 in five seasons with LSU from 2012-17. He made the NCAA Tournament with the team in Baton Rouge in 2015, but lost in the first round. Jones is 428-359 overall as a head coach with Memphis, North Texas, LSU and Texas Southern.

Following three years at McNeese and NC State, Wade returned to Baton Rouge to take over LSU ahead of the 2026-27 season. He coached the Tigers from 2017-22, going 105-51 before being fired amid recruiting violations.

So Wade certainly wants to make history moving forward, positive or negative. He hopes it’s positive, but at least he can crack a joke if he makes the negative kind of history!

“Make no mistake, this is home,” Wade said. “I wasn’t born in Louisiana, but Louisiana’s home for me, and me and my family and so, you know, we’re coming back to make history. We’re gonna make history one way or the other … to try to hang a banner, win a national championship. Or I’m going to be the first coach fired from the same school twice. But one way or another, one way or another, we’re going to make history.”

There’s no doubt LSU is a hotbed of coaches right now. Lane Kiffin came over from Ole Miss football in the most talked-about coaching move this offseason. Not only that, but Kim Mulkey has already established LSU as a major player in women’s college basketball, winning a title in 2023.