Report: Will Wade, LSU hire Vernon Hamilton as fourth assistant coach

New LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade has reportedly hired Vernon Hamilton to be the fourth assistant on his Tigers bench, according to Glenn Guilbeau of Tiger Rag. Hamilton reunites with Wade after previously serving on his staff at NC State, McNeese State, and LSU the first time around.

Hamilton was reportedly seen representing LSU at the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches banquet on Saturday night, where he announced former Tigers center Naz Reid as the LABC professional player of the year. Reid is currently playing with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Playoffs.

Hamilton fills out a new-look LSU coaching staff that already includes former head coaches Johnny Jones, Rick Stansbury, and Damon Stoudamire. Stoudamire went 24-55 overall and 19-39 in three seasons as Georgia Tech’s head coach (2024-26), while Jones stepped down from his role as Texas Southern’s head coach to rejoin the Tigers, a program he once led from 2012-17. Stansbury, who was previously a head coach at Mississippi State and Western Kentucky, spent the past two seasons as an assistant at Memphis.

The 41-year-old Hamilton has been a key member of Wade’s staff since his first LSU tenure in Baton Rouge when he served in a non-coaching role as assistant to the head coach in 2020-21 and director of player development in 2021-22. Hamilton then joined Wade as an assistant coach on Wade’s McNeese staff between 2023-25 before following him to Raleigh last season.

But Hamilton’s relationship with Wade goes back even farther. Hamilton was a four-year starter at Clemson between 2004-07, during which Wade was working as a graduate assistant. Following several years playing overseas and in the NBA G League, Hamilton got into coaching as a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 2014-16 before joining Wade’s LSU staff in 2020.

This report will be updated.