While he settles in as LSU’s head coach, Lane Kiffin has been in touch with multiple famous alumni. That includes ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, who said he’s in constant contact with Kiffin.

During an appearance on Club 520, Clark said he knew Kiffin would be LSU’s next coach long before anyone else. He predicted as much shortly after the Tigers parted ways with Brian Kelly following a home loss to Texas A&M. But once things got in motion, Clark started texting Kiffin.

In fact, in the time since, Clark considers it daily communication with Kiffin. He also said other prominent LSu alumni, such as Andrew Whitworth and Marcus “Swagu” Spears, are in group chats, as well.

“Let’s just say I knew Lane was gonna be our head coach a long time before the rest of the world,” Clark said. “As soon as BK was fired, that was my pick. That was who I wanted. Had conversations with people at the school who were going to be decision-makers. I would probably say, once the process started, there wasn’t a day I don’t have a text with Lane Kiffin. I’ve got more group chats with Lane Kiffin than I do my real home boys.

“We’ve got group chats with Lane and it’s, like, different groups of football players that played at LSU, depending on what he wants to talk about. We’ve got, like, pockets. If it’s this conversation, it might be Whitworth. If it’s this conversation, it might be Swagu. if it’s this conversation, it might be Booger McFarland. We’ve got all these conversations.”

Ryan Clark: Brian Kelly wasn’t excited to coach at LSU

During one of their conversations, Ryan Clark said Lane Kiffin sent a picture of Tiger Stadium. In the message, the former Ole Miss coach called it the best stadium in the country. Clark, however, responded saying it’s not the stadium. Instead, it’s the fans.

Messages like that are why Ryan Clark sees an excitement from Kiffin he didn’t see from Kelly. He explained what he meant, arguing Kelly didn’t do enough to relate to the fan base.

“One of the coolest things [Kiffin] did, it’s probably 5 a.m. one morning, he sends a picture of the stadium,” Clark said. “He’s like, ‘That’s the best place to play football in the country.’ I remember when I texted him back, I was like, ‘The stadium’s cool. But it’s the people who are in there and the reason that they’re there that makes it special.’ That dude’s excited to coach there, and that’s what you want.

“Like, BK, bro, Brian Kelly wasn’t excited to coach there. … He felt like he was doing us a favor by coaching there. Down South folks, country folks, we don’t like that. You’ve got to embrace what we embrace. You’ve got to care about what we care about. If you don’t, we’re not going to fool with you. And if we’re in that space with you, you’ve got to win all the games all the time. If you win all the time, you can be the biggest ass you want. But if you’re a turd and you suck, nah, we’ve got to holler at you.”