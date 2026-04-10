Sam Leavitt injury update: Lane Kiffin reveals LSU QB's status for remainder of spring after operation

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt underwent an operation earlier this week to have pins removed from his foot from surgery he underwent late last year. Due to this, don’t expect to see Leavitt on a practice field anytime soon for the Tigers.

During head coach Lane Kiffin‘s media opportunity on Tuesday, he was asked whether or not Leavitt would be back at any time during spring ball. The coach did not hide from the situation.

“Yeah, I don’t think he will,” Kiffin responded. “He’s on crutches now, but maybe.”

Leavitt was tabbed as the best quarterback in the Transfer Portal this offseason. He heads to Baton Rouge after two seasons at Arizona State, in which he led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 Championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2024. Across 20 career games in Tucson, Leavitt passed for 4,513 yards and 34 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

His second season at Arizona State was a bit injury-riddled, however, as he played in just seven games. When Leavitt is ready to roll, though, he has shown himself to be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in all of college football. Lane Kiffin and LSU put on a full-court press for the Oregon native, and he will now be the first starting quarterback of the Kiffin era in Baton Rouge.

Sam Leavitt’s post-operation Instagram story initially scared LSU fans

Leavitt sent quite a scare to LSU fans when posting about his operation on Monday. Leavitt posted a picture of his wrapped foot propped up in an Instagram story captioned, “Small step back for a bigger one forward!! Let’s GEAUX!!” Not what you want to read in the middle of spring practice.”

Leavitt, however, quickly assured panicked fans that he had not re-injured his foot. He put another story up on his page, this time with a black background. He said, “Got the pins out of my foot from initial surgery. Lol did not get injured again.”

With the Arizona State transfer on the sideline, it appears as if LSU will be rolling with backup quarterbacks Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark. Longstreet transferred in from USC this offseason, while Clark transferred in from Elon. It will be up to these two quarterbacks to get the LSU offense acquainted with each other until Leavitt’s inevitable return.

In Kiffin’s first season at LSU, the Tigers are seeking a return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.