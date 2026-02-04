Sam Leavitt injury update: Lane Kiffin reveals what LSU QB will participate in during spring practice

New LSU head coach Lane Kiffin locked up this year’s top overall portal prize when five-star Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt signed with the new-look Tigers on Jan. 12. Three weeks later, Kiffin revealed plans to take it easy on On3’s No. 1-ranked transfer during LSU’s upcoming spring practice.

According to the Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon, Kiffin revealed Leavitt will throw and do some seven-on-seven work but won’t participate in any “team stuff” during Spring practice. Leavitt is still recovering from a lingering foot injury that limited him to just seven games last season and required season-ending surgery on Oct. 31.

Despite the injury, Leavitt still led the Sun Devils with 1,628 passing yards on 60.7-percent (145-of-239) passing and 10 touchdowns to three interceptions in 2025. Leavitt also added 306 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground before ending his season early.

On3 insider Pete Nakos named Leavitt as LSU’s “top impact transfer portal addition” among the way-too-early projected Top 25 rankings.

“Lane Kiffin prioritized Sam Leavitt as his top quarterback option in the portal, despite multiple twists and turns. The Arizona State transfer visited LSU but still went on to take trips to Tennessee and Miami,” Nakos wrote Monday. “Kiffin continued the full-court press on Leavitt, even flying to Knoxville for a face-to-face meeting with the QB before he left for his Miami visit. The efforts paid off with a commitment from Leavitt, who is coming off a season-ending injury.

“It’s unclear what his availability will look like in spring practice, but if Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. can develop Leavitt and take him to the next level, it will be a significant pickup for the Tigers. He’s thrown for 4,652 career yards with 46 total touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth in 2024.”

Leavitt was the biggest name on LSU’s absolutely loaded 40-member 2026 transfer class that also included five-star former Ole Miss EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, On3’s top-rated defensive transfer, and four-star former Colorado offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, the top-rated offensive lineman according to the On3 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. The talented trio gave Kiffin and LSU three of the Top 4 overall transfers to lock up the No. 2-ranked 2026 portal class, according to On3’s Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

In all, the Tigers’ 2026 portal class includes seven four-star or better transfer additions, includingformer Ohio State safety Faheem Delane, former Ole Miss interior offensive lineman Devin Harper, former Tennessee EDGE Jordan Ross, and former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, a former five-star signee in the 2025 recruiting cycle with four years of elibility remaining.

Kiffin addressed his new squad during Wednesday’s National Signing Day press conference. It was his first meeting with the local media since his introductory press conference on Dec. 1.