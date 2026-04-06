Sam Leavitt injury update: LSU quarterback clarifies health after Instagram scare

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt accidentally sent the fanbase into a panic on Monday afternoon. All because of an Instagram story, where Leavitt posted himself with a propped-up ankle. He captioned it, “Small step back for a bigger one forward!! Let’s GEAUX!!” Not what you want to read in the middle of spring practice.

Well, word must have gotten to Leavitt quite quickly. He put another story up on his page, this time with a black background. Leavitt said, “Got the pins out of my foot from initial surgery. Lol did not get injured again.”

A huge sigh of relief for everyone in Baton Rouge. Leavitt figures to be a big part of the 2026 season under new head coach Lane Kiffin. LSU is going to want him to get back to full strength as soon as possible. You can check out both Instagram stories here.

#LSU QB Sam Leavitt clarifies his IG Story Post



Everybody breathe! pic.twitter.com/CK6zsvy54K — Tingle & Co (@Tingle__Co) April 6, 2026

Leavitt’s health was actually a topic of conversation before spring practice got underway. Kiffin was asked how limited the quarterback would be.

“Sam will be able to throw some and participate in 7-on-7 stuff in the spring, but probably not the team stuff,” Kiffin said. “I think, regardless, we would have done what we did.”

LSU took multiple QBs out of the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Leavitt certainly headlines but the Tigers also added USC‘s Husan Longstreet and Landen Clark from Elon. Those two guys should get some good reps with Leavitt not going through team portions of practice. But there is still a lot of excitement for what Leavitt could bring to the team.

Leavitt was the No. 1 overall player to enter the portal this offseason per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. A few other major programs were after him, mainly the Miami Hurricanes. At one point, the Tennessee Volunteers entered the race. But Kiffin made the recruitment personal, getting Leavitt over the finish line and to LSU.

It’s easy to see why Kiffin wanted him as well. Leavitt was a huge part of Arizona State‘s Big 12 championship run in 2024. The Sun Devils then made a College Football Playoff appearance, taking Texas to the brink. Leavitt then returned to Tempe for the 2025 season before missing an extended period due to injury.

Sept. 5 is when Leavitt is expected to make his LSU debut. The backend of a home-and-home series with Clemson will take place at Tiger Stadium.