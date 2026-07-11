Seattle Mariners select LSU OF Jake Brown in 2026 MLB Draft

One of the top outfielders in this year’s MLB Draft is officially off the board. Seattle Mariners selected LSU standout Jake Brown during the 2026 MLB Draft with the No. 65 overall pick, adding one of college baseball’s most talented left-handed bats despite an injury-shortened junior campaign.

Brown developed into one of the SEC’s premier offensive threats before a broken hamate bone ended his season in April. Even with the injury, he remained firmly on the radar of Major League scouts thanks to his power, athleticism and defensive versatility.

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Now, Brown heads to professional baseball after helping LSU continue its tradition of producing high-end draft talent.

Moreover, Brown entered the 2026 season looking to build off his key role during LSU’s national championship run a year earlier. The former Louisiana prep standout showed increased power throughout the spring while continuing to establish himself as one of the Tigers’ most complete position players.

Before suffering his season-ending wrist injury, Brown led LSU with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs while batting .309. He also added seven doubles, stole nine bases in 10 attempts and consistently provided production in the middle of the Tigers’ lineup.

According to MLB.com’s scouting report, Brown’s offensive profile took another step forward after he made a concerted effort to drive the baseball in the air more consistently. Scouts believe the left-handed hitter has the potential to develop into a 20-to-25 home run producer at the professional level thanks to his smooth swing and ability to barrel baseballs.

Additionally, Brown offers value beyond the batter’s box. He possesses solid-to-plus speed, giving him the ability to impact games on the bases, while his athleticism has some evaluators believing he can eventually handle center field despite primarily playing right field at LSU. His strong throwing arm also dates back to his high school days, when he reached 94 mph on the mound.

Alas, Brown’s season came to an abrupt end after suffering a broken hamate bone in his wrist against Texas A&M, an injury that required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the year. LSU head coach Jay Johnson spoke emotionally about the loss shortly after learning Brown’s diagnosis.

“For Jake, that’s a really tough one,” Johnson said. “The first thing I thought about when I was told what it was, I hurt for him. Because of how much this means to him.”

Johnson also praised Brown’s impact both on and off the field: “He’s one of the best players I’ve ever coached,” Johnson added. “He’s one of the best people I’ve ever coached — the competitor that he is, the character that he has, the work ethic, the team-first attitude.”

Now, TEAM is adding one of the draft’s most polished college hitters, betting Brown’s talent and track record will translate as he begins his professional career. We’ll see if it does.