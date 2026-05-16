Shaquille O'Neal receives Masters Degree from LSU

Shaquille O’Neal went back to LSU and finished his Master’s Degree 26 years after returning to school to finish his original Bachelor’s. O’Neal, who left LSU early to go to the NBA and have an eventual Hall of Fame career, received that Bachelor’s degree in 2000.

He always promised his mother he would finish his education in Baton Rouge. O’Neal did just that and now completed his Master’s Degree and walked on stage this week.

You can see Shaq-Fu, Diesel, the Big Shamrock, whatever you want to call him, on the stage in the video below. O’Neal basked in the glow of finishing an important milestone!

O’Neal received his Master’s Degree in Liberal Arts. His degree was from the College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

O’Neal played at LSU beginning with the 1989-90 season and played three years before leaving for the NBA Draft where he was the No. 1 overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft. He finished his career at LSU and remains to this day as the No. 5 all-time scorer at the school (1,941 points) and No. 2 in rebounds (1,217). He was the AP Player of the Year in 1991.

O’Neal graduated from LSU in December 2000 and the next night at an LSU Basketball game, he became at that time the fourth player in LSU history to have his number retired. The ‘Shaq’ statue was dedicated in what became the basketball statue plaza in September 2011.

O’Neal is most known for his time with Los Angeles Lakers (1996-2004) after starting his career with the Magic. He also played for the Miami Heat (2004-08), Phoenix Suns (2008-09), Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-10) and Boston Celtics (2010-11).

O’Neal won four NBA titles in his career, including three with the Lakers and Kobe Bryant. The legendary pair won three titles in a row from 2000 to ’02. When O’Neal ended up on the Heat, he won a title in 2006 with Dwyane Wade.