South Alabama transfer EDGE Achilles Woods has committed to LSU and first-year head coach Lane Kiffin out of the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. A redshirt freshman this past season, Woods will have three years of eligibility remaining in Baton Rouge.

Woods, a 6-foot-3 and 289-pound EDGE from Decatur, Ala., tallied 11 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack and one quarterback hurry while appearing in 12 games for the Jaguars in 2025. He also appeared in one game as a true freshman in 2024.

Woods signed with South Alabama as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Austin (Decatur, Ala.) High, where he was the No. 65-ranked player in Alabama, the No. 133 EDGE in the class and the No. 1,614 player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.

Woods is the 19th transfer commitment Kiffin and LSU have received since the portal opened Jan. 2nd, and the third EDGE player joining former Tennessee transfer Jordan Ross and former South Carolina transfer Jaylen Brown in Baton Rouge.

Tennessee transfer EDGE Jordan Ross commits to LSU

Tennessee transfer EDGE rusher Jordan Ross has committed to SEC rival LSU on Friday, according to Nakos.

Ross recorded 26 tackles, two pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across two seasons in Knoxville. Prior to enrolling at Tennessee, Ross was ranked as a five-star prospect and the No. 20 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, where he was the No. 4-ranked EDGE in his class and the No. 4 overall player from the state of Alabama, hailing from Vestavia Hills.

Lane Kiffin has been extremely effective in building his Tigers roster ahead of his first season in Baton Rouge.

“I have zero concern about (the Transfer Portal) and the interest of players with that,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference, “because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now.”

