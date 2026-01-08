South Carolina Gamecocks edge rusher Jaylen Brown has committed to Transfer to the LSU Tigers, On3 has learned. He also spent one season playing for the Missouri Tigers.

Brown went to high school at James Clemens in Madison, Alabama. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. He had been the 282nd-ranked player nationally and the 32nd-ranked edge rusher in that recruiting cycle.

Brown initially went to Missouri out of high school. He played five games there during his freshman season. In that limited time, Brown added two tackles. Brown then made the decision to transfer following the end of the season, landing at South Carolina.

Unfortunately, Brown never saw the field with South Carolina. During spring drills, Brown suffered a knee injury. That eventually required surgery, cutting his 2025 season short before it even began, taking out a key pass rusher for the Gamecocks. That ended up being a major loss for a team that finished 100th nationally in sacks forced, averaging 1.75 per game.

Now, Brown is on the move to LSU. There, he’ll be joining a program at LSU that’s undergoing a coaching change. Lane Kiffin, who is known for his heavy Transfer Portal usage, is taking over for Brian Kelly, who ultimately went 7-6. That includes being ranked 62nd nationally in sacks, putting up 2.08 per game, and 71st nationally in tackles for a loss, with 5.23 per game.

Individually, Harold Perkins led LSU in sacks a season ago with four. The Tigers also had a total of eight players who had between 1.5 and 2.5 sacks.

LSU currently has the 23rd-ranked Transfer Portal class in the 2026 cycle, according to the On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. Of course, at this stage, that ranking is rapidly changing. It’s based on 27 outgoing transfers and 10 incoming transfers. Jaylen Brown is not yet among those incoming players being taken into account. Kiffin is expected to keep adding in the portal.

Brown is joining Stephiylan Green as a defensive line transfer to LSU. That’s in a cycle when LSU has lost three defensive linemen or edge rushers to this point.

Notably, this Transfer Portal window is the only chance players will have to enter this offseason. The Spring window no longer exists. So, it’s just from now through January 16 when players can enter the portal.