The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition is set to release and former LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne is apart of this year’s magazine. The NCAA champion retired from the sport last year and has garnered more fame as a model, social media media influencer, actor and girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

Per TMZ Sports, SI already revealed photos of Dunne, Brooks Nader and Bethenny Frankel. This is also not Dunne’s first rodeo with the magazine.

You can see the initial photos below. The Swimsuit Edition is set for a release in May.

Sports Illustrated

“Returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth consecutive year, Dunne first appeared in the 2023 magazine as an athlete,” SI’s description reads. “Following her feature in Puerto Rico, the retired gymnast, content creator and actress traveled to Portugal for her sophomore stint in the issue. Last year, Dunne earned the cover of the 2025 magazine after being photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.”

This is the latest news surrounding Dunne after she was cast in a Baywatch reboot. She’ll be a recurring character on the show. The 23-year-old joins a cast that includes Stephen Amell, Brooks Nader, and Shay Mitchell.

In February, Livvy Dunne spoke to PEOPLE about pursuing an acting career. “One thing people would be surprised about is that I take acting lessons — and I really love it,” Dunne said. “It’s something I’ve been passionate about for quite some time. I was interested in doing that at LSU, but sports are your top priority when you’re a student-athlete at school; school and sports, but really gymnastics was my main focus.”

Dunne also discussed if she wanted to focus on being in movies or in TV series. “I feel like collabing on creativity and seeing the end result, having something be great after, that’s something that I love,” she said. “And whether it’s gymnastics or acting in a movie or a TV show, I just think watching all your hard work pay off, whether it’s an individual thing or a group thing, I think it’s so cool.”

Dunne was a member of the LSU gymnastics team from 2021 to 2025. During her time at LSU, the New Jersey native helped the team win the national championship in 2024.

Brian Jones contributed to this report