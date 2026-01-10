Tennessee transfer offensive lineman William Satterwhite has signed with LSU, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He was a contributor on the Vols’ offensive line in 2025.

Satterwhite played in eight games this past season for Tennessee, largely at center. That came after he preserved a redshirt as a true freshman in 2024, appearing in three games.

Throughout his time on Rocky Top, Satterwhite did not allow a sack across his 11 games played. He will have three years of eligibility remaining as he makes his way to LSU.

William Satterwhite played high school football at Akron (OH) Archbishop Hoban, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 280 overall player from the 2024 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

LSU continues to survey the transfer portal landscape ahead of Kiffin’s first season as head coach. He became the self-described “Portal King” during his time at Ole Miss before his public departure from the Rebels’ program after the regular season, and the Tigers have been in the mix for multiple big-name transfers.

LSU has notably received commitments from two Top-50 players in the transfer portal. Former Boise State safety Ty Benefield checks in as the No. 49 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings and former Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown sits at No. 50.

But Kiffin said there’s going to be a shift in his recruiting process at LSU. Kiffin said the Tigers will focus heavily on Louisiana, and he acknowledged that’s a change from how the previous roster was built.

“We were aware of it,” Kiffin said of LSU’s 2025 roster. “We played it the last few years. So we knew a lot about it, but we’re also now in a world of portal and free agency where a lot of the rosters change now every year. Then, you add people.

“At Ole Miss, no significant players on that offense – which is probably the best offense in college football – are from Mississippi. All those guys came in to be part of what we’re doing. So we need to keep the high school players here and then add players like we did before and then sky’s the limit.”