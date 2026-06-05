Texas State transfer shortstop Dawson Park commits to LSU

LSU continues to add impact talent through the transfer portal. The Tigers have now landed one of the most productive infielders available.

Former Texas State shortstop Dawson Park has committed to LSU, he announced via Instagram. The move gives Jay Johnson another experienced bat as he continues reshaping the Tigers’ roster following a disappointing 2026 campaign.

“This day couldn’t come soon enough,” Park wrote. “To say I am blessed, thankful, and excited doesn’t do my emotions justice.

“I would like to thank the lord, family, friends, and coaches for helping me throughout the process of finding a new home. I am officially going to be continuing my academic and athletic careers at Louisiana State University. Geaux Tigers!”

Park arrives in Baton Rouge after two seasons with the Bobcats, including a breakout sophomore year that established him as one of the top mid-major infielders in college baseball. Before departing Texas State late in the season, Park was batting .301 with 13 home runs and a team-leading 52 RBI while serving as the Bobcats’ everyday shortstop.

The Magnolia, Texas native emerged as a key piece of Texas State’s lineup after a freshman campaign in which he appeared in 50 games and made 45 starts. During the 2025 season, Park hit .219 with two home runs and 19 RBI while primarily playing second base. He followed that up with a major offensive leap in 2026, significantly boosting both his production and professional outlook.

Moreover, Park’s departure from Texas State came after an on-field altercation following a loss to South Alabama in April. Reports indicated a confrontation with a teammate led to discussions with the coaching staff, and Park ultimately parted ways with the program before the postseason.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit, his talent made him one of the most coveted middle infielders available in the transfer portal.

D1 Baseball previously regarded Park as one of the top mid-major players at his position, and his combination of offensive production and defensive ability immediately drew interest from Power Four programs.

For LSU, the addition continues an aggressive offseason approach aimed at returning the program to national prominence. The Tigers became one of the few defending national champions in recent history to miss the NCAA Tournament the following season, finishing 30-28 overall and 9-21 in SEC play.

Alas, Johnson and his staff have already begun addressing key needs through the portal. Earlier this week, LSU landed Gonzaga freshman pitcher Landon Hood, one of the top young arms available. Hood posted a 2.48 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 54.1 innings during his freshman season and gives the Tigers a significant boost on the mound.

Now, Park adds another important piece to LSU’s rebuild. With proven production, versatility and multiple years of collegiate experience, he projects as a player capable of making an immediate impact in the SEC as the Tigers look to bounce back in 2027.