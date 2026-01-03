LSU tight end Trey’Dez Green is set to return in 2026. He has agreed to a new deal with the Tigers, CBS Sports reported Friday.

Green led LSU with seven touchdown receptions this past year as he emerged as a key target in the red zone. He also ranked third on the roster with 433 receiving yards as part of a breakout sophomore season.

Green’s return is an important one for new coach Lane Kiffin as he looks to keep key pieces in Baton Rouge. He already has multiple playmakers returning in 2026, and Green is the latest.

